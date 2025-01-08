Leslie Shaunty Sells 457 Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Stock

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) General Counsel Leslie Shaunty sold 457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total value of $21,812.61. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 20,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,445.23. This represents a 2.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Leslie Shaunty also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Leslie Shaunty sold 344 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $16,192.08.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SKWD opened at $45.52 on Wednesday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $55.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SKWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $300.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.43 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 3,103.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SKWD. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.78.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Featured Stories

