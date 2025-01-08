LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on LPL. Citigroup lowered LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LG Display from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.
LG Display Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LG Display
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in LG Display during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in LG Display by 5.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,170,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 63,080 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LG Display by 11.6% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 36,903 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display during the 2nd quarter valued at $468,000.
LG Display Company Profile
LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LG Display
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Disney: Forging a 3-Headed Sports Streaming Giant With Fubo Deal
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- How Buffett’s Best and Worst Stock Bets Have Fared 5 Years Later
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Bill Ackman’s Bold Case for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.