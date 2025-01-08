LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LPL. Citigroup lowered LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LG Display from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:LPL opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average is $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.33. LG Display has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $5.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in LG Display during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in LG Display by 5.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,170,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 63,080 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LG Display by 11.6% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 36,903 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display during the 2nd quarter valued at $468,000.

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

