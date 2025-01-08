LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Performance

LITB opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86. LightInTheBox has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $27.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of LightInTheBox

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightInTheBox stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,663 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of LightInTheBox at the end of the most recent reporting period. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

