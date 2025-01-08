LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of LiqTech International from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of LiqTech International from $5.15 to $3.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIQT
LiqTech International Price Performance
Institutional Trading of LiqTech International
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LiqTech International stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) by 40.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,043 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.66% of LiqTech International worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.06% of the company’s stock.
About LiqTech International
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LiqTech International
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Disney: Forging a 3-Headed Sports Streaming Giant With Fubo Deal
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- How Buffett’s Best and Worst Stock Bets Have Fared 5 Years Later
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Bill Ackman’s Bold Case for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.