LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of LiqTech International from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of LiqTech International from $5.15 to $3.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ LIQT opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.23. LiqTech International has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LiqTech International stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) by 40.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,043 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.66% of LiqTech International worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

