LiveWire Ergogenics (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. LiveWire Ergogenics shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 10,250 shares trading hands.
LiveWire Ergogenics Stock Down 11.1 %
About LiveWire Ergogenics
LiveWire Ergogenics Inc focuses on acquiring, managing, and licensing special purpose real estate properties to produce handcrafted and organically grown cannabis products for medical and recreational adult-use in California. The company is based in Anaheim, California.
