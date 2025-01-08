Long X. Nghiem Sells 20,000 Shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.73, for a total transaction of C$214,600.00.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CMG stock opened at C$10.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.07. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$8.43 and a twelve month high of C$14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.77, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$847.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Computer Modelling Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. National Bankshares set a C$14.00 target price on Computer Modelling Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.39.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

