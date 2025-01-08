Long X. Nghiem Sells 20,000 Shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.73, for a total transaction of C$214,600.00.
Shares of CMG stock opened at C$10.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.07. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$8.43 and a twelve month high of C$14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.77, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$847.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is 71.43%.
Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.
