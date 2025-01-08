Ludmila Smolyansky Sells 15,000 Shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $361,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,040,549 shares in the company, valued at $25,098,041.88. This represents a 1.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ludmila Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 45,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $1,057,050.00.

Lifeway Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $28.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LWAY shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lifeway Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Noble Financial downgraded Lifeway Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Institutional Trading of Lifeway Foods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lifeway Foods by 56.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 21,168 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 2,334.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 29,922 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Lifeway Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $593,000. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

