Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$32.55.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lundin Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Lundin Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Desjardins raised Lundin Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

LUG stock opened at C$30.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$32.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.53. Lundin Gold has a 12 month low of C$14.23 and a 12 month high of C$35.89. The company has a market cap of C$7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$440.77 million during the quarter. Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 24.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lundin Gold will post 2.5603448 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

