Marc Zandman Sells 20,359 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Stock

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) Chairman Marc Zandman sold 20,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $340,198.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 32,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,711.47. This trade represents a 38.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE VSH opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $24.68.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $735.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.84 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

A number of analysts recently commented on VSH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 924.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 20,844,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,161,000 after buying an additional 18,810,325 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 94.0% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,129,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,368 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,160,000. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,260,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,827,000 after purchasing an additional 355,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,109,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,348,000 after purchasing an additional 350,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

