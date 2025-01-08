Mariann Wojtkun Marshall Sells 191 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total value of $46,241.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,042.20. This represents a 4.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $242.13 on Wednesday. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $162.35 and a 1 year high of $270.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $251.46 and its 200-day moving average is $240.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.41.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.95 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 11.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 2.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in Progressive by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,069,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,882,000 after purchasing an additional 249,958 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Progressive from $273.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $277.00 to $261.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Progressive from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Progressive from $299.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Progressive from $331.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

