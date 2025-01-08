Marita Zuraitis Sells 4,000 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Stock

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $157,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,753,965.60. This trade represents a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marita Zuraitis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Marita Zuraitis sold 4,000 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $167,880.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Marita Zuraitis sold 4,000 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $148,960.00.

On Thursday, October 17th, Marita Zuraitis sold 42,117 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $1,560,856.02.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of HMN opened at $38.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12 month low of $31.81 and a 12 month high of $43.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.34 and its 200-day moving average is $36.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.31.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $412.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.87 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 54.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 2.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 22,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 47,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 5.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 93,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HMN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Horace Mann Educators from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horace Mann Educators has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

