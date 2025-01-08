Mark Haymond Robinson Sells 1,577 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Stock

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $48,997.39. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,814.50. This trade represents a 3.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Haymond Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 10th, Mark Haymond Robinson sold 11,000 shares of GameStop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $229,020.00.

GameStop Stock Performance

Shares of GME opened at $33.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day moving average of $24.56. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.18 and a beta of -0.02. GameStop Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $64.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. GameStop had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $860.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.68 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GME shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th.

Institutional Trading of GameStop

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 19.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in GameStop by 535.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in GameStop by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in GameStop by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of GameStop by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

