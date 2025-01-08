Mastech Digital Reshuffles Board with Directors’ Resignations

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH) witnessed significant changes in its Board of Directors as outlined in a recent 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Effective December 31, 2024, John Ausura and Brenda Galilee tendered their resignations from the Board, including all committees they were part of within the company. The resignations of Ausura and Galilee were stated to be voluntary and not stemming from any disputes with Mastech Digital regarding its operations, policies, or practices, as clarified in the filing.

Following John Ausura’s departure, Arun Nayar, an independent member of the Board, took over as the Chair of the Audit Committee. Concurrently, Srinivas Kandula, another independent Board member, assumed the role of the Compensation Committee Chair subsequent to Brenda Galilee’s resignation.

These changes come as part of Mastech Digital’s ongoing efforts to optimize its governance structure, ensuring alignment with its strategic direction.

As per regulatory requirements, John J. Cronin, Jr., the Chief Financial Officer of Mastech Digital, signed off on this report on behalf of the company on January 7, 2025.

