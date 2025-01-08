MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.75 and traded as high as C$18.75. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at C$18.28, with a volume of 83,674 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$19.00 price target on MCAN Mortgage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$18.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of C$697.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. MCAN Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.91%.

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company engages in the real estate lending and investing activities, including residential mortgage, residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as portfolio of real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.

