M&G plc (LON:MNG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 223.33 ($2.79).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.74) price objective on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Get M&G alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MNG

M&G Trading Down 0.5 %

M&G Company Profile

Shares of M&G stock opened at GBX 196.80 ($2.46) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 197.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 203.84. The stock has a market cap of £4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 2,811.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.54. M&G has a 12-month low of GBX 190.40 ($2.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 241.10 ($3.01).

(Get Free Report

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Asset Management, Life, and Wealth. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions. The company also provides individual and corporate pensions, retirement, annuities, life, savings, and investment products, such as equities, fixed income, multi-asset and real estate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.