Michael Lawrence Gordon Sells 1,245 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 1,245 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total value of $291,442.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,507,623.58. The trade was a 1.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Lawrence Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.85, for a total value of $1,339,250.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total value of $1,451,550.00.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB stock opened at $245.96 on Wednesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.74 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $284.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.17. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of -89.77 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.39 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of MongoDB to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on MongoDB from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $320.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,776,000 after buying an additional 34,814 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,366,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

