Microbot Medical (NASDAQ: MBOT) Enters into ATM Agreement; Provides Intellectual Property UpdateMicrobot Medical Inc. recently disclosed the details of the At-the-Market Offering Agreement (ATM Agreement) entered into with H.C. Wainwright & Co. LLC.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company offers LIBERTY, an endovascular robotic surgical system which allows physicians to conduct a catheter-based procedure from outside the catheterization laboratory, and avoid radiation exposure, physical strain, and the risk of cross contamination for use in cardiovascular, peripheral, and neurovascular spaces.

