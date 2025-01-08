Microbot Medical (NASDAQ: MBOT) Enters into ATM Agreement; Provides Intellectual Property UpdateMicrobot Medical Inc. recently disclosed the details of the At-the-Market Offering Agreement (ATM Agreement) entered into with H.C. Wainwright & Co. LLC.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Microbot Medical’s 8K filing here.
About Microbot Medical
Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company offers LIBERTY, an endovascular robotic surgical system which allows physicians to conduct a catheter-based procedure from outside the catheterization laboratory, and avoid radiation exposure, physical strain, and the risk of cross contamination for use in cardiovascular, peripheral, and neurovascular spaces.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Microbot Medical
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Build-Your-Bowl Battle: CAVA, Chipotle, and Sweetgreen Face Off
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Insiders Are Loading Up: 3 Key Stock Picks for Investors
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- How Cigna Remains at the Top of the Health Insurance Food Chain