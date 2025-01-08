Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) Downgraded to “Neutral” Rating by Macquarie

Macquarie lowered shares of Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.
Mitsubishi Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MSBHY opened at $40.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion and a PE ratio of 8.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.23. Mitsubishi has a twelve month low of $38.64 and a twelve month high of $54.57.
About Mitsubishi
