Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) Downgraded to “Neutral” Rating by Macquarie

Macquarie lowered shares of Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Mitsubishi Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MSBHY opened at $40.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion and a PE ratio of 8.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.23. Mitsubishi has a twelve month low of $38.64 and a twelve month high of $54.57.

Get Mitsubishi alerts:

About Mitsubishi

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Mitsubishi Corporation operates in industrial finance, energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, and daily living essentials worldwide. The company's Global Environmental & Infrastructure Business segment conducts environmental and infrastructure projects, related trading operations, and other activities in power generation, water, transportation, and other infrastructure fields.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.