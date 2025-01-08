MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
MiX Telematics Stock Performance
MiX Telematics stock opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.55. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $353.75 million, a PE ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.15.
MiX Telematics Company Profile
