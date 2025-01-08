Mizuho Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Stock Price

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Boston Properties from $93.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wedbush lowered Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $70.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.51. Boston Properties has a one year low of $56.46 and a one year high of $90.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.18.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $859.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.91 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 38,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 187.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 127,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,721,000 after acquiring an additional 82,959 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 189.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 52,026 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 70.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 12,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

