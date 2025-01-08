Mizuho Lowers Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Price Target to $3.00

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HPP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.70 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.47. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $9.80.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, CEO Victor J. Coleman bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.53 per share, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,202.03. The trade was a 12.90 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,209,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,902,000 after purchasing an additional 630,932 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,426,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,381,000 after buying an additional 154,101 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 282.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,786,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,594,000 after buying an additional 1,319,869 shares during the last quarter. B&I Capital AG raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 23.4% in the second quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 1,699,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after acquiring an additional 322,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,290,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 43,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

