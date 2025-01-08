Mobile Streams (LON:MOS) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Mobile Streams Plc (LON:MOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.36 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.47 ($0.01). Mobile Streams shares last traded at GBX 0.47 ($0.01), with a volume of 65,135,098 shares.

Mobile Streams Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £35.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.21.

About Mobile Streams

Mobile Streams Plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells digital content for distribution on mobile devices in Europe, Asia, North America, and Latin America. It also provides data insight and intelligence platforms and services. Mobile Streams Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

