monday.com (MNDY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

monday.com (NASDAQ: MNDY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/6/2025 – monday.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $350.00 to $345.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/23/2024 – monday.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $310.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2024 – monday.com had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2024 – monday.com had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

12/18/2024 – monday.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $338.00 to $302.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/13/2024 – monday.com was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating.

11/19/2024 – monday.com is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock.

11/18/2024 – monday.com was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/12/2024 – monday.com had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

11/12/2024 – monday.com had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $265.00 to $270.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/12/2024 – monday.com had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $295.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2024 – monday.com had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $300.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2024 – monday.com had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $340.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

monday.com Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $225.36 on Wednesday. monday.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $174.75 and a 12 month high of $324.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 549.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $268.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.99.

Get mondaycom Ltd alerts:

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.24. monday.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $251.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. monday.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of monday.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in monday.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in monday.com by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of monday.com by 645.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of monday.com by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for mondaycom Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mondaycom Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.