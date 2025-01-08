Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

MORN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.67.

Morningstar stock opened at $321.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 1.20. Morningstar has a 1-year low of $269.51 and a 1-year high of $365.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $343.96 and a 200-day moving average of $325.00.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.01). Morningstar had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $569.40 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

In other Morningstar news, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 3,223 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.88, for a total transaction of $1,137,332.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,106,235.52. The trade was a 15.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.88, for a total value of $248,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,339.20. This represents a 5.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,661 shares of company stock worth $17,723,744 in the last three months. 39.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MORN. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 101.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Morningstar by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Morningstar by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

