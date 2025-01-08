Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and traded as high as $2.64. Nanophase Technologies shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 13,501 shares trading hands.

Nanophase Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $184.34 million, a PE ratio of 131.94 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.83.

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Nanophase Technologies had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $16.87 million for the quarter.

Nanophase Technologies Company Profile

Nanophase Technologies Corporation, a science-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells integrated family of nanomaterial technologies in the United States. It engages in engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing. The company produces engineered nanomaterial products comprising antimony, bismuth, cerium, iron, and zinc oxide for use in a various markets, including surface finishing,exterior coatings, personal care, plastics, scratch resistant coatings, and textiles.

