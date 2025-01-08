Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton Sells 6,464 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 6,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $23,722.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,799.57. The trade was a 6.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Cardlytics stock opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $20.52. The company has a market capitalization of $174.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.53.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.18. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 110.67% and a negative net margin of 93.55%. The company had revenue of $67.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDLX shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDLX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cardlytics by 7.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 73,484 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 6.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 814,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 52,081 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC increased its stake in Cardlytics by 311.9% during the 3rd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 488,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 369,620 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 11,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Cardlytics by 1,273.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 382,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 354,474 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

