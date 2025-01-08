Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 580,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90,222 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Rollins were worth $26,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Rollins by 8.8% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 16.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Rollins by 1.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rollins from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In related news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 14,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $735,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,195,794.32. This represents a 10.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $45.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 0.75. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.41 and a 12-month high of $52.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $916.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.15 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 38.67%. Rollins’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 68.75%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

