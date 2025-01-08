Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,339 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.32% of DaVita worth $39,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in DaVita by 134.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 31,502 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 659.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 177,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,082,000 after buying an additional 154,061 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,094,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in DaVita during the third quarter worth $726,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in DaVita in the third quarter worth $669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DVA. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.80.

DVA stock opened at $152.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.87. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.40 and a 12 month high of $169.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.92.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.17). DaVita had a return on equity of 88.18% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

