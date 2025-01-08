Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,626 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.39% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $46,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,530,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,624,000 after buying an additional 459,466 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter worth $55,152,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 20.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,049,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,419,000 after purchasing an additional 181,246 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 167,988.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,456,000 after buying an additional 146,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 331,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,446,000 after buying an additional 99,613 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JLL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $292.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.57.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of JLL stock opened at $249.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $265.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.52. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $167.11 and a one year high of $288.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.83. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.