Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,695,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 117,779 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Genpact were worth $72,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of G. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact by 74.6% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Genpact by 221.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Genpact by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Genpact during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Genpact in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $606,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,926,218.40. The trade was a 4.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,058 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,715. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE G opened at $42.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.09. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $30.23 and a 12 month high of $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on G. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

