Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,923,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,973 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $54,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth $403,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 125,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 729,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,777,000 after purchasing an additional 67,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.74. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $36.27. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

Several research firms recently commented on WY. BMO Capital Markets raised Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

