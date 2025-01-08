Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 7,743 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,509 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,743 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.19% of Comfort Systems USA worth $28,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 9.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 1,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.00, for a total value of $1,053,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,220. This trade represents a 32.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.81, for a total transaction of $1,939,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,630,591.90. The trade was a 14.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,200 shares of company stock worth $15,431,250. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $524.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.50.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of FIX opened at $451.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.30 and a 52 week high of $510.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $452.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.24.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 10.71%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Articles

