Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $279.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Baird R W lowered shares of Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $237.00 target price (down from $294.00) on shares of Nordson in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Nordson from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $205.43 on Wednesday. Nordson has a one year low of $204.20 and a one year high of $279.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.68.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.19. Nordson had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nordson will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.47%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.75, for a total value of $82,657.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,159.50. This represents a 4.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Mcdonough sold 225 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.27, for a total value of $59,010.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,081.49. This trade represents a 6.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 629 shares of company stock worth $164,460. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

