NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.64.
Several brokerages have issued reports on NVA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cormark raised shares of NuVista Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. National Bankshares downgraded shares of NuVista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. National Bank Financial cut shares of NuVista Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.
Shares of TSE NVA opened at C$13.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03. NuVista Energy has a 1-year low of C$9.59 and a 1-year high of C$14.86.
NuVista Energy Ltd engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Products sold include natural gas, condensate & oil, butane, propane, and ethane, with condensate composing nearly half of all sales. Condensate finds significant use in the heavy oil business when applied to heavy oil bitumen.
