NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.64.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cormark raised shares of NuVista Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. National Bankshares downgraded shares of NuVista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. National Bank Financial cut shares of NuVista Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NVA

Insider Buying and Selling

NuVista Energy Price Performance

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Mark Alessandro Legrow sold 24,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.11, for a total transaction of C$316,042.77. Also, Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.50, for a total transaction of C$135,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,005 shares of company stock worth $1,787,530. 20.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSE NVA opened at C$13.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03. NuVista Energy has a 1-year low of C$9.59 and a 1-year high of C$14.86.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NuVista Energy Ltd engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Products sold include natural gas, condensate & oil, butane, propane, and ethane, with condensate composing nearly half of all sales. Condensate finds significant use in the heavy oil business when applied to heavy oil bitumen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.