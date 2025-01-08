Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.14 and traded as high as C$0.15. Oceanic Iron Ore shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 13,000 shares traded.

Oceanic Iron Ore Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$15.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher Ross Batalha bought 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$126,000.00. Also, Director Gordon Keep sold 355,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.27, for a total transaction of C$95,850.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 541,464 shares of company stock valued at $133,734. Insiders own 107.26% of the company’s stock.

About Oceanic Iron Ore

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

