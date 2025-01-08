Omaha Corp Boston Sells 10,029 Shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) Stock

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 10,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $116,837.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,861,575 shares in the company, valued at $126,537,348.75. This represents a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Omaha Corp Boston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Omaha Corp Boston sold 140 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,682.80.

On Monday, December 30th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 9,077 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $109,468.62.

On Friday, December 27th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 15,904 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total transaction of $194,187.84.

Boston Omaha Stock Performance

NYSE:BOC opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Boston Omaha Co. has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $16.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.14 million, a P/E ratio of -41.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha ( NYSE:BOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $27.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.20 million. Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 9.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Boston Omaha during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Omaha by 13.5% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 787,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,711,000 after purchasing an additional 93,836 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 188.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 28,632 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 333.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 148,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Boston Omaha in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

