Oppenheimer Issues Positive Forecast for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Stock Price

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $65.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 1.4 %

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $57.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.96, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.83. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $44.08 and a twelve month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $286,304.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,078,337.92. This trade represents a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 14,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 31,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.4% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

