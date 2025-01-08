Oppenheimer Issues Positive Forecast for Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Stock Price

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.38.

Shares of DPZ opened at $410.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $442.85 and a 200 day moving average of $438.96. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $395.08 and a fifty-two week high of $542.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total value of $2,985,041.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,075.30. The trade was a 31.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 2,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.00, for a total value of $1,214,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at $902,394. This trade represents a 57.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 195.6% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

