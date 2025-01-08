OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $179.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on OSIS. StockNews.com raised OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $172.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.42, for a total transaction of $2,301,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,099,634.66. This represents a 3.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $296,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,980.16. This trade represents a 20.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,591 shares of company stock worth $7,557,745. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. FMR LLC boosted its position in OSI Systems by 4,891.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 644,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,839,000 after acquiring an additional 631,486 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the third quarter worth $16,713,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in OSI Systems by 713.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,470,000 after purchasing an additional 85,904 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,061,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in OSI Systems by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,927,000 after buying an additional 32,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $163.40 on Wednesday. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $120.42 and a 1 year high of $189.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.97 and its 200-day moving average is $151.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $344.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.66 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

