Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 73.43 ($0.92) and traded as low as GBX 56.20 ($0.70). Oxford Metrics shares last traded at GBX 56.99 ($0.71), with a volume of 138,994 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OMG. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Oxford Metrics from GBX 105 ($1.31) to GBX 100 ($1.25) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Oxford Metrics from GBX 105 ($1.31) to GBX 100 ($1.25) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 59.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 73.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £73.61 million, a P/E ratio of 1,400.00 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Oxford Metrics’s previous dividend of $2.75. This represents a dividend yield of 5.42%. Oxford Metrics’s payout ratio is 7,500.00%.

In other news, insider Ian Wilcock bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 56 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of £11,200 ($13,972.06). Insiders own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Metrics is a smart sensing and software company that enables the interface between the real world and its virtual twin. Our smart sensing technology helps over 10,000 customers in more than 70 countries, including all of the world’s top 10 games companies and all of the top 20 universities worldwide.

