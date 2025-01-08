Paul J. Ferdenzi Acquires 34 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) insider Paul J. Ferdenzi bought 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $304.12 per share, for a total transaction of $10,340.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,872,610.64. This represents a 0.21 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE CW opened at $348.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $364.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.19. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $212.05 and a 1 year high of $393.40.
Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.95%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Curtiss-Wright
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,330,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 9.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 332,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $115,469,000 after buying an additional 22,543 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Curtiss-Wright
Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Curtiss-Wright
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Disney: Forging a 3-Headed Sports Streaming Giant With Fubo Deal
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- How Buffett’s Best and Worst Stock Bets Have Fared 5 Years Later
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Bill Ackman’s Bold Case for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.