Paul J. Ferdenzi Acquires 34 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) insider Paul J. Ferdenzi bought 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $304.12 per share, for a total transaction of $10,340.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,872,610.64. This represents a 0.21 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $348.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $364.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.19. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $212.05 and a 1 year high of $393.40.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CW. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $304.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,330,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 9.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 332,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $115,469,000 after buying an additional 22,543 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

