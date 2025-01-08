Paul L. Alpern Sells 2,471 Shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) VP Paul L. Alpern sold 2,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $28,194.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,851.30. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arteris Stock Performance

Shares of AIP opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $451.99 million, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.17. Arteris, Inc. has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $12.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arteris

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIP. State Street Corp raised its position in Arteris by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 410,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 64,081 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arteris during the second quarter worth $580,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Arteris during the third quarter valued at $226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arteris by 6.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 597,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 36,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Arteris during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

