PayPoint (LON:PAY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 717.49 ($8.95) and traded as high as GBX 777 ($9.69). PayPoint shares last traded at GBX 740 ($9.23), with a volume of 267,946 shares traded.

PayPoint Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 795.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 717.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £539.53 million, a PE ratio of 1,526.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.93.

PayPoint Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a GBX 9.70 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from PayPoint’s previous dividend of $9.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. PayPoint’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,877.55%.

PayPoint Company Profile

PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.

