PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.70 and traded as high as $5.85. PCCW shares last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 1,675 shares traded.

PCCW Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.53.

PCCW Company Profile

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, enterprise solutions, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services; and technical consulting and engineering services.

