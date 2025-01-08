Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.36 and traded as low as C$2.32. Perseus Mining shares last traded at C$2.32, with a volume of 12,114 shares traded.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Perseus Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Perseus Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.
Perseus Mining Ltd is engaged in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of gold properties in West Africa. The company projects are Sissingue Gold Mine, Edikan Gold Mine in Ghana, and Yaoure Gold Project.
