Peter Goguen Sells 940 Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) COO Peter Goguen sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $39,818.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 167,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,116,183.48. The trade was a 0.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Peter Goguen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Peter Goguen sold 986 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $39,518.88.

On Monday, November 11th, Peter Goguen sold 5,000 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $160,000.00.

On Thursday, November 7th, Peter Goguen sold 12,000 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $354,600.00.

Xometry Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XMTR opened at $38.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -37.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.78. Xometry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $45.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XMTR shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Xometry from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Xometry from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Xometry from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Xometry from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xometry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Xometry during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Xometry by 57.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Xometry in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Xometry in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

