PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.59 and traded as low as C$9.56. PHX Energy Services shares last traded at C$9.68, with a volume of 33,664 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, ATB Capital decreased their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

PHX Energy Services Stock Performance

Insider Activity at PHX Energy Services

The stock has a market cap of C$450.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$9.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.59.

In related news, Senior Officer Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.85, for a total value of C$492,250.00. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling services, rents performance drilling motors, and sells motor equipment and parts to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, Albania, the Middle East regions, and internationally. It offers Atlas motors; Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Echo system; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; performance drilling motors; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, a MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

