Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 213.72 ($2.67) and traded as low as GBX 173.60 ($2.17). Portmeirion Group shares last traded at GBX 173.60 ($2.17), with a volume of 18,696 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Portmeirion Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Portmeirion Group Stock Performance

About Portmeirion Group

The stock has a market capitalization of £24.59 million, a PE ratio of -223.40, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 203.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 213.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72.

“Our vision is to be a leading force in the global homeware sector focused on growing our great British brands.”

Based in Stoke-on-Trent, we are the owner, designer, manufacturer and omni-channel retailer of leading homeware brands in global markets. Our much loved brands include Portmeirion, Spode, Royal Worcester, Nambé, Pimpernel and Wax Lyrical.

