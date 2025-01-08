Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 213.72 ($2.67) and traded as low as GBX 173.60 ($2.17). Portmeirion Group shares last traded at GBX 173.60 ($2.17), with a volume of 18,696 shares trading hands.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Portmeirion Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th.
“Our vision is to be a leading force in the global homeware sector focused on growing our great British brands.”
Based in Stoke-on-Trent, we are the owner, designer, manufacturer and omni-channel retailer of leading homeware brands in global markets. Our much loved brands include Portmeirion, Spode, Royal Worcester, Nambé, Pimpernel and Wax Lyrical.
