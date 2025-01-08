Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Price Performance

PBH opened at $73.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $58.18 and a 1 year high of $86.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.14.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $283.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, insider William P’pool sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $735,585.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,747.30. This represents a 30.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adel Mekhail sold 9,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $743,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,930. This trade represents a 33.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,810 shares of company stock valued at $3,187,300 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,678,000 after acquiring an additional 50,961 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $550,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.9% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 346.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 71,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

