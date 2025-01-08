PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Director Clint Hurt Sells 2,118 Shares

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) Director Clint Hurt sold 2,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.66, for a total value of $467,357.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,960,332.16. The trade was a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Clint Hurt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 30th, Clint Hurt sold 997 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total value of $233,387.73.
PrimeEnergy Resources Trading Down 4.2 %
PNRG stock opened at $203.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.06. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.40 and a fifty-two week high of $243.49. The firm has a market cap of $348.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PrimeEnergy Resources
About PrimeEnergy Resources
PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PrimeEnergy Resources
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Disney: Forging a 3-Headed Sports Streaming Giant With Fubo Deal
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- How Buffett’s Best and Worst Stock Bets Have Fared 5 Years Later
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Bill Ackman’s Bold Case for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
Receive News & Ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.