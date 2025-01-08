PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Director Clint Hurt Sells 2,118 Shares

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) Director Clint Hurt sold 2,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.66, for a total value of $467,357.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,960,332.16. The trade was a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Clint Hurt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 30th, Clint Hurt sold 997 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total value of $233,387.73.

PrimeEnergy Resources Trading Down 4.2 %

PNRG stock opened at $203.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.06. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.40 and a fifty-two week high of $243.49. The firm has a market cap of $348.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PrimeEnergy Resources

About PrimeEnergy Resources

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,447 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 3.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,629 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells.

